PM call with Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland: 19 December 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk this evening, to congratulate him on his recent election win.

He looked forward to working closely together to continue to deepen the UK-Poland relationship, which is rooted in historic and cultural ties and strengthened by shared values and priorities.

The leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, noting that the UK and Poland are two of Ukraine’s closest partners and defenders.

They also welcomed the strong bilateral security, defence and industrial collaboration between the UK and Poland, agreeing to continue cooperation to safeguard our national and wider European security and prosperity.