PM call with Prime Minister Conte of Italy: 1 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Conte of Italy.

The leaders committed to strengthening the partnership between the UK and Italy as we prepare to leave the EU, including our economic ties.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Brexit will happen on 31 October with or without a deal. He underlined his commitment to ensuring the rights of Italian nationals in the UK after Brexit.

They also discussed the UK’s bid to host the COP26 Summit, in partnership with Italy, and agreed on the importance of working together to tackle climate change and protect the environment.