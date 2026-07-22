PM call with Prime Minister Carney of of Canada: 22 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, this evening.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment, and the leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s strong domestic announcements in recent days to give the British people breathing space from the cost of living.

The UK and Canada had a strong and strategic relationship, rooted in shared values and outlook on the world, which benefitted people in both countries, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister welcomed Canada joining the Global Combat Air Programme as an observer.

The two leaders underscored the importance of defence collaboration on key strategic projects and discussed how both countries could further deepen that work.

Discussing the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank and Multilateral Defence Mechanism, the Prime Ministers agreed to step up work between the two initiatives to improve defence investment throughout the supply chain for all involved.

The leaders also touched on the growing trade relationship between the two countries and welcomed the opportunity that brought to both sides of the North Atlantic.

As fellow Everton fans, the Prime Minister said he hoped to be able to roll out the blue carpet and host Prime Minister Carney at an Everton game in the future.