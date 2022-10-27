PM call with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: 27 October 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this morning.

The Prime Minister said he was excited by the relationship between the UK and Australia, which was built on deep friendship and a shared approach to global challenges.

The Free Trade Agreement, AUKUS and the UK’s potential accession to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership were all examples of the strength of the relationship, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s strong support to Ukraine, including the decision to deploy Australian military to the UK to train Ukrainian forces.

Both looked forward to meeting in person at the G20 next month.