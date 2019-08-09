PM call with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković of Croatia: 9 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the importance of the bilateral relationship between the UK and Croatia, particularly with respect to both countries’ membership of the NATO Alliance. The Prime Minister thanked PM Plenković for Croatia’s ongoing contribution to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister made clear that he wanted the UK to leave the EU with a deal, and said he will approach negotiations with the EU with great energy and in the spirit of friendship. But he said that, if the UK is to leave with a deal, the anti-democratic backstop will need to be abolished. He explained that the UK will continue to fully prepare, and is committed to leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances.

The Prime Minister also underscored that the UK would protect the rights and freedoms of Croatians and other EU nationals in the UK, and that their contribution to UK society is greatly valued.