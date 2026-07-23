PM call with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 23 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese today.

The Prime Minster thanked Prime Minister Albanese for his congratulations and support and said he looked forward to driving forward the close friendship between the UK and Australia.

Turning to the AUKUS partnership, the Prime Minister outlined his unwavering commitment to the trilateral programme, and the two leaders underlined its critical importance for global security and deterrence.

The project also embodied his vision for the UK, delivering change in communities, like AUKUS was doing in Barrow, through reindustrialisation and long-term investment, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed online safety and the importance of social media bans to safeguard children.

Finally, the two leaders talked about their shared love of watching Rugby League and the Prime Minister said he would love to see the return of the Kangaroos to play in the UK.

Both leaders also agreed to become supporters of each other’s home-supporting teams, Rugby League’s South Sydney Rabbitohs and Everton.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.