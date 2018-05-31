PM call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed: 31 May 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the phone this morning. She congratulated him on his recent appointment and said that the UK firmly supported his reform and reconciliation efforts.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Ahmed for the release of prisoners including British national Andargachew Tsege.

They discussed the importance of development assistance, including the support the UK provides to bolster education, economic reform, industrialisation, anti-corruption and job creation in Ethiopia.

They also discussed how the two countries could deepen their trade links, and touched on how the UK’s expertise in infrastructure and financing could support Ethiopia’s economic development agenda.