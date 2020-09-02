PM call with Prime Minister Abe: 2 September 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan this morning.

Following Prime Minister Abe’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down, the Prime Minister thanked him for his many years of service to global politics. He noted the achievements of his tenure and the legacy of stability he will leave.

The two leaders reflected on the increasing strength of the UK-Japan relationship in recent years, across defence, trade and the cultural links between our two peoples. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of democratic nations, including the UK and Japan, working together in support of our common values.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Abe welcomed the progress that UK and Japanese negotiators have made towards a bilateral Free Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister reiterated how important the agreement would be for providing certainty and continuity for Japanese and British companies and consumers.

The Prime Minister wished Prime Minister Abe good health and all the best for the future, and looked forward to working with his successor once they are chosen.