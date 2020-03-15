PM call with Prime Minister Abe: 15 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Abe about the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders updated each other on their countries’ efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The Prime Minister stressed the importance the UK is placing on taking a science-led approach when deciding what measures to implement.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Abe agreed on the importance of international coordination to tackle the virus and its wider impact, particularly on the global economy, and they looked forward to the call between G7 leaders to discuss this.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Abe also discussed the UK and Japan’s efforts to combat climate change ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.