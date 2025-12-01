PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and President Macron of France: 1 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on the intensive diplomacy that had been done in recent days, including by the Ukrainian delegation currently in the United States.

The Prime Minister also updated on his recent discussions, including with the NATO Secretary General yesterday, and the leaders agreed on the importance of working towards a deal that delivered long term security and a just peace for Ukraine.

Turning to ensuring Ukraine gets the equipment and support it needs for as long as it takes, the leaders also discussed using the value of immobilised Russian Sovereign Assets to support the regeneration of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch as intensive diplomatic discussions continued in the coming days.