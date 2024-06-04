PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 5 June 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by reaffirming the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion.

The leaders reflected on the intensification of Russia’s bombardment in Kharkiv, and the Prime Minister underlined that the UK remains steadfast in its support.

The Prime Minister reiterated that now more than ever it is vital that the international community continue to support Ukraine. He said that he looked forward to discussing this at the G7 next week and ensured UK support for the upcoming Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland.

They both agreed to remain in touch and looked forward to speaking soon.