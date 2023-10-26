PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine : 27 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this morning to reiterate the UK’s support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister underscored the UK’s long term and unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated that the conflict in the Middle East would not change that.

The principle of a rules based order, in which people could live in peace and stability, needed to be protected both in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Prime Minister added.

President Zelenskyy updated on the situation on the battlefield and the leaders praised the courage and success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as they continued to push Russian forces back.

They also discussed the situation in the Black Sea and underlined the importance of ensuring grain was able to depart Ukrainian ports. The UK would continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to keep grain following, and work with allies to coordinate defensive support to help protect critical national infrastructure, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.