PM call with President Zelenskyy: 5 April 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this evening.

They discussed the UK’s significant concerns about the recent Russian military activity on Ukraine’s border and in illegally-annexed Crimea.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He expressed his solidarity with President Zelenskyy’s government in the face of this destabilising activity and commended Ukraine’s approach to the situation.

They agreed to continue working closely with international partners to monitor the situation and ensure there is no further escalation.

The Prime Minister also noted the fruitful ongoing security cooperation between the UK and Ukraine, including through the Operation Orbital training programme.