PM call with President Zelenskyy: 15 June 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening to reiterate the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister praised the strength of Ukraine’s heroic resistance in the recent days and weeks, which he said was clearly imposing a significant cost on Russia.

The continued determination of Ukrainian forces to win was evident to the entire world, and Ukraine could count on the UK’s full and steadfast support until its eventual victory, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said the G7 and NATO summits later this month were an opportunity to demonstrate the West’s unity and resolve to support Ukraine for the long-term.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of increased military training, and the Prime Minister said the UK would continue to do all it could to support Ukraine with defensive aid.

The pair discussed Russia’s unforgivable blockade of Ukrainian grain, and the Prime Minister said he hoped progress on the issue could be made in the coming days.

The leaders agreed to speak again soon.