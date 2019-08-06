PM call with President Zelensky of Ukraine: 5 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky of Ukraine, who congratulated him on his recent appointment.

President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s ongoing to commitment to protecting Ukrainian independence and security, and they discussed the importance of HMS Duncan’s recent deployment to the region.

The President talked about the importance of UK-Ukraine trade and his hope that our two countries would be able to maintain close trading ties when the UK leaves the EU.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the earliest opportunity.