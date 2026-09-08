PM call with President Xi of China: 8 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to President Xi Jinping of China this morning.

The Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences for the lives lost in recent floods on the Nepal-China border and his appreciation for the rescue efforts and support for British Nationals affected.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership between the UK and China. As Permanent Members of the Security Council and major economies, they discussed the importance of pragmatic cooperation in advancing UK and Chinese interests and addressing shared global challenges.

They discussed the opportunities in the UK-China relationship including on economic growth and improving living standards for people in both their countries.

The Prime Minister said that he would engage frankly and constructively on issues that matter for both countries, and raised domestic security, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Hong Kong, human rights and consular cases of particular importance.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch, and that dialogue between their governments on a range of mutual priorities would continue.