PM call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Macron of France and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: 22 May 2026

The Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this afternoon.

President Zelenskyy updated on the progress made by Ukraine’s military in recent weeks, as it continues to ramp up its defence in the face of Putin’s continued attacks.

The leaders paid tribute to the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people and confirmed they would double down on their support in the coming months.

They agreed that standing up to Russian aggression remains vital for European and global security, and reaffirmed their commitment to securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

They agreed to speak again soon.