PM call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 20 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by reaffirming his and the UK’s resolute commitment to the people of Ukraine and underscored that there would be absolutely no change in the UK’s approach, including when it came to bearing down on Russia.

Turning to the Prime Minister’s work with Ukrainian Mayors during his time as Mayor for Greater Manchester, the two leaders discussed the work that was achieved through the UNBROKEN Cities Network, which provides rehabilitation support to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also offered his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the Ukrainians who lost their lives in the recent Russian attacks.

The Prime Minister invited President Zelenskyy to the UK at the earliest opportunity and looked forward to discussing how the two nations can strengthen defence for both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.