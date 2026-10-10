PM call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 October 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine today.

The Prime Minister began by recognising the last 24 hours had been difficult for Ukraine and reiterated his complete solidarity.

The two leaders next discussed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia: the Prime Minister made it clear that the UK would continue to strengthen its sanctions on Russia and to take further action to constrain the Russian war machine, building on new UK designations against Russian targets announced this week.

They underlined that Russia should agree to an immediate energy ceasefire, ending its brutal strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and its attacks on shipping in the Black Sea. This would immediately release more energy and food supplies into the global market.

The two leaders agreed to meet in person in the coming days to continue their discussion.