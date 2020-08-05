PM call with President Vizcarra of Peru: 5 August 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Martín Vizcarra of Peru earlier today.

He expressed the UK’s solidarity with Peru in their efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and protect the poorest in society.

The two leaders, who visited the Amazon together in 2018, agreed on the importance of international collaboration in the fight against the virus, including on vaccines.

They also welcomed the recent signing of a second government-to-government agreement to support sustainable post-flooding reconstruction projects, as a sign of the ongoing strength of the UK and Peru’s bilateral partnership.