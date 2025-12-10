PM call with President Trump of the United States, President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 10 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz today.

The leaders discussed the latest on the ongoing US-led peace talks, welcoming their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and to see an end to the killing.

Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days.

They agreed that this was a critical moment – for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region.