PM call with President Trump of the United States: 7 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by wishing President Trump a happy Labor Day.

Turning to the economy, the Prime Minister congratulated the President on the latest US employment figures and noted the positive signs of growth within the UK’s own economy. The Prime Minister said the government was building more positivity about the UK and that he was making progress, but with more still to do.

On Ukraine, the two leaders agreed on the need to continue working towards a ceasefire that prevented more loss of life. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine and for recent US-led peace negotiations.

On the Middle East, the Prime Minister set out the UK’s commitment to working towards peace and security in the region, stressing the importance of the Two-State Solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.