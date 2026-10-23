PM call with President Trump of the United States: 23 October 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States of America Donald Trump today.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance for Ukraine to have full access to Starlink so they can continue to defend themselves against Russia’s full-scale invasion. The Prime Minister recognised the work of President Trump to bring Putin to the negotiation table and the leaders agreed to work together, alongside international partners to bring an end to the bloodshed.

Turning to energy, the leaders welcomed the continued collaboration between UK and US companies, especially on nuclear power.

The two leaders discussed the Energy Secretary’s decision to approve Jackdaw. The leaders agreed on the significant benefits this will bring to the UK, boosting the economy and supporting jobs for British workers.

Turning to the Falklands Islands, the leaders discussed the Sea Lion project. The Prime Minister raised the economic consequences of Argentina’s coercive measures for the UK and US and reiterated the importance of respecting the Islanders’ right to develop their natural resources.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East, with the Prime Minister reaffirming the UK’s support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of hostile Houthi attacks.

The two leaders look forward to seeing each other soon.