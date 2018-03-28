PM call with President Trump: 28 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Theresa May today spoke with President Trump to welcome the US decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury.

The PM said the US had delivered a very strong response and welcomed the breadth of international action in response to Russia’s reckless and brazen behaviour – with 26 countries now putting expulsions in place.

The Prime Minister welcomed the temporary exemption to steel and aluminium tariffs announced by the US last week in relation to the European Union.

She said she looked forward to constructive talks taking place between the EU and the US on making the exemption permanent.