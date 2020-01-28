Press release
PM call with President Trump: 28 January 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Trump.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon and updated him on the outcome of the UK’s telecoms supply chain review.
The Prime Minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies.
The leaders also discussed the United States’ proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forwards.