Press release
PM call with President Trump: 24 January 2020
The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump.
They discussed a range of issues, including cooperation to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks.
The Prime Minister raised the tragic case of Harry Dunn, and the need to secure justice for Harry’s family. He reiterated the need for the individual involved to return to the UK.
The Prime Minister also gave an update on the UK’s departure from the EU.