PM call with President Trump: 14 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this evening.

They discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the action being taken to stop the spread of the virus. The Prime Minister set out the science-led approach the UK is taking.

Ahead of a call with G7 leaders on the outbreak the Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of international coordination to accelerate progress on the development of a vaccine and to prevent economic disruption for our citizens.

The leaders also paid tribute to the Coalition soldiers who lost their lives in the deplorable attack on the Taji military base last week, including British servicewoman Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, and committed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in Iraq to help the country resist the malign activity of terrorists.