Press release

PM call with President Trump: 14 March 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with President Donald Trump.

Published 14 March 2020
From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
The front door of number 10 downing street

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this evening.

They discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the action being taken to stop the spread of the virus. The Prime Minister set out the science-led approach the UK is taking.

Ahead of a call with G7 leaders on the outbreak the Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of international coordination to accelerate progress on the development of a vaccine and to prevent economic disruption for our citizens.

The leaders also paid tribute to the Coalition soldiers who lost their lives in the deplorable attack on the Taji military base last week, including British servicewoman Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, and committed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in Iraq to help the country resist the malign activity of terrorists.

Published 14 March 2020