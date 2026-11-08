PM call with President Stubb of Finland: 8 November 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the latest on Ukraine, including the Brussels peace talks last week.

It was vital that work towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine was prioritised and continued at pace, the leaders agreed, before a wider discussion on European security.

Putin had consistently failed to show he was serious about negotiations, underlining the importance of Ukraine’s partners piling on further pressure on Russia to force the Kremlin to engage seriously, the Prime Minister added.

Finally, both discussed the future of the UK-EU relationship. Leading up to the summit later this month, the Prime Minister said he was focused on a deal that delivered for all parties, and ensured a modern relationship that could be built on.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.