PM call with President Stubb of Finland: 13 August 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, today.

The Prime Minister began the call by welcoming the friendship between the UK and Finland, noting the recent commissioning of the first Finnish cadet from Sandhurst as an example of the two countries’ close ties.

Turning to Ukraine, the two leaders agreed the vital importance of continuing to stand with President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Prime Minister then reiterated the UK’s enduring commitment to NATO and noted the key role that Finland plays within the alliance. The two leaders discussed the need to remain vigilant to the threat posed by Russia, including through the important work of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

The Prime Minister also set out his commitment to strengthening the UK’s relations with the EU, with the two leaders agreeing to stay in close contact as this work progressed.

The two leaders look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.