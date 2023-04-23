PM call with President Sisi of Egypt: 23 April 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, this evening on the situation in Sudan.

The leaders shared their deep concerns on the escalation in violence in Sudan and the risk of a worsening security and humanitarian situation.

They agreed that the UK and Egypt would coordinate with other international partners, including the African Union, on urgent diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and support the transition to a stable civilian government

The Prime Minister also thanked President Sisi for Egypt’s support in the operation to evacuate British embassy staff from Khartoum today, and they discussed further options for ensuring safe passage for civilians wanting to leave Sudan.