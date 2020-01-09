PM call with President Rouhani of Iran: 9 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Rouhani of Iran this morning.

They discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qasem Soleimani and the Prime Minister called for an end to hostilities.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to the JCPoA and to ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions.

He raised the continued detention and mistreatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals in Iran and called for their immediate release.