PM call with President Poroshenko: 11 April 2018

A No.10 spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko this evening about the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and the reckless endangerment of the British public through the use of a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.

President Poroshenko condemned the appalling act and pledged that the Ukraine would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the UK in the face of Russian aggression. The President also welcomed the news that the conditions of Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were improving.

The Prime Minister thanked President Poroshenko for the Ukraine’s support and expulsion of 13 Russian diplomats. She noted that this was not just a strong signal of solidarity with the UK, but also of commitment to our collective security. The Prime Minister highlighted that the breadth and extent of the international response to Salisbury sent a clear message that Russia’s malign actions will not be tolerated.

The leaders spoke about how Salisbury is only the latest act in a pattern of Russian behaviour which shows disregard for the international rules-based system, including its illegal annexation of Crimea and intervention in the Donbas, with the Prime Minister noting that continued support for Ukraine needs to be a key element in the West’s response.

The Prime Minister and President Poroshenko also discussed Ukraine’s reform agenda. They welcomed the progress that had been made, including through last year’s reform conference in London. They agreed on the importance of maintaining this progress, with the forthcoming Copenhagen reform conference an important opportunity.

They both welcomed the UK and Ukraine’s broad co-operation on defence and security and expressed the desire to develop this further in the future.