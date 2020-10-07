PM call with President of the European Council Charles Michel: 7 October 2020

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, spoke today to take stock of negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU.

The Prime Minister outlined our clear commitment to trying to reach an agreement, underlining that a deal was better for both sides. He also underlined that, nevertheless, the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found.

Although some progress had been made in recent discussions, they acknowledged that significant areas of difference remain, particularly on fisheries. Chief Negotiators should continue to work intensively in the coming days to try to bridge the gaps.

The Prime Minister reiterated that any deal must reflect what the British people voted for and that businesses and citizens needed certainty very soon on the terms of our future relationship.

They agreed to remain in touch on this issue.