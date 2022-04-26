PM call with President of Chile: 26 April 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chilean President Gabriel Boric today.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Boric on his election last month, and the leaders agreed to cooperate further on shared priorities including our strong trade relations, action on climate change and long-standing defence relationship.

The leaders shared their deep concerns at the devastation and human rights violations inflicted on Ukraine by Russia. The Prime Minister reiterated that the difference between right and wrong had rarely been so clear.

The Prime Minister welcomed Chile’s support on the UK’s accession to the CPTPP trading partnership and committed to boost UK-Chile bilateral trade and investment.

They also discussed the importance of maintaining momentum on COP26 commitments, and President Boric updated on the country’s efforts to transition to renewable energy.