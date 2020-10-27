PM call with President Nicos Anastasiades: 27 October 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus this evening, reaffirming the enduring ties between the UK and Cyprus.

They discussed their shared concerns over tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the crisis in Libya. The Prime Minister expressed his support for Cyprus’s position and offered the UK’s help to deescalate the situation and reduce tensions.

President Anastasiades updated on the latest developments on the Cyprus settlement and the Prime Minister urged the resumption of settlement talks.

They agreed to continue to strengthen the UK-Cyprus relationship and to work together to address the global challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.