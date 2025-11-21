PM call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany, and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 21 November 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.

Discussing diplomatic developments in recent days, the leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

They underlined their support for President Trump’s drive for peace and agreed that any solution must fully involve Ukraine, preserve its sovereignty, and ensure its future security.

The leaders agreed to coordinate with partners and allies in the coming days, including at the G20, as discussions on how best to achieve a lasting peace continued.