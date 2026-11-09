PM call with President Macron of France: 9 November 2026

The Prime Minister joined a call chaired by President Emmanuel Macron on artificial intelligence today. The Prime Minister began by thanking President Macron for his work to advance international cooperation on AI.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of harnessing AI for good, including its potential to transform cancer and dementia treatment. He also stressed the need to remain clear eyed about the risks posed by AI and the importance of international cooperation, as well as the expertise the UK could offer via the AI Security Institute.

Looking ahead to the UK’s G20 Presidency in 2027, the Prime Minister outlined how AI would be at the top of the agenda. He also set out how the UK would look to advance work on international AI standards, while continuing to use the technology to tackle major global challenges.