PM call with President Macron of France: 8 April 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to France’s President Emmanuel Macron this afternoon.

The Prime Minister hailed the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale and exchange of troops at Buckingham Palace and the Elysée today as a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship between our nations.

The leaders looked ahead to the upcoming UK-hosted European Political Community meeting and committed to work together to deliver a successful summit that addresses a range of shared European priorities, including defending Ukraine, progressing cooperation on artificial intelligence and joint efforts to tackle illegal migration and organised crime.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister and President agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to deny Russia a victory in their war of aggression against Ukraine. They discussed priorities for the coming months, including increasing the supply of munitions, drones and air defence to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The leaders updated on ongoing cooperation to tackle small boats crossings and organised immigration crime, delivering on the partnership agreed at last year’s UK-France Summit. They shared their concerns at the increasingly dangerous and violent tactics being used by people smugglers and the Prime Minister said more needed to be done between European partners to prevent a devastating loss of life at sea.

The Prime Minister and President Macron also discussed the situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East. They shared their deep concern at the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reiterated the importance of securing an immediate pause in the fighting and taking steps to de-escalate regional tensions, including in Lebanon.