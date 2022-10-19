Press release

PM call with President Macron of France: 18 October 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron this afternoon.

The leaders discussed their deep concern at Russia’s recent barbaric attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine.

They agreed the UK and France will continue to work closely together with allies to support Ukraine and coordinate our response to Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister and President Macron also welcomed the recent opportunity to meet in person at the leaders’ summit in Prague, and looked forward to continuing to deepen bilateral cooperation.

