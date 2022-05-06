PM call with President Macron: 6 May 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to President Emmanuel Macron of France earlier today to congratulate him on his recent election victory.

The leaders committed to reinvigorate the Anglo-French relationship, working together to tackle shared issues including the cost of living, threats from autocratic states and global energy security.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister and President Macron were united in their condemnation of Putin’s deadly folly and agreed to coordinate more closely on longer-term security and economic support for Ukraine, as well as measures to isolate Russia.

The Prime Minister updated on his visit to Kyiv last month and shared his conviction that Ukraine would win, supported with the right level of defensive military assistance. He urged against any negotiations with Russian on terms that gave credence to the Kremlin’s false narrative for the invasion, but stressed that this was a decision for the Ukrainian government.

They shared concerns about the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine for global energy and food prices, and agreed to work through the G7 to mitigate the impacts domestically and on developing economies. The leaders also discussed opportunities for greater economic and technological collaboration between the UK and France, boosting jobs and growth in both countries.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister noted the UK’s serious and ongoing concerns with the operation of the Protocol and reiterated the need to make significant changes to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again with the wider G7 in the coming days, and agreed to remain in close contact.