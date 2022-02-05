PM call with President Macron: 5 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron this morning on the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders updated one another on their respective discussions with international partners, including the Prime Minister’s visit to Kyiv last week. They agreed that finding a diplomatic solution to the current tensions must remain the overriding priority.

The Prime Minister and President Macron stressed that NATO must be united in the face of Russian aggression. They agreed to continue to work together to develop a package of sanctions which would come into force immediately should Russia further invade Ukraine.

The leaders discussed their work to strengthen NATO’s Eastern flank, ensuring that allies are fully defended against malicious Russian activity, wherever and however it might occur.

The Prime Minister re-emphasised to President Macron his commitment to work with France on the shared challenge of illegal migration in the Channel. The leaders agreed on the need to cooperate to stop people traffickers.