PM call with President Kagame of Rwanda: 6 March 2023
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame today.
They discussed the UK-Rwanda migration partnership and our joint efforts to break the business model of criminal people smugglers and address humanitarian issues.
The leaders committed to continue working together to ensure this important partnership is delivered successfully.
The Prime Minister and President Kagame also discussed the concerning escalation in violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and international efforts to support a lasting peaceful resolution.