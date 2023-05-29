PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 28 May 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him on his re-election.
The Prime Minister reiterated the strong relationship between the United Kingdom and Türkiye, as economic partners and close Nato allies.
He reflected on Türkiye’s ongoing recovery from the devastating earthquakes earlier this year and pledged the UK’s continued solidarity with the Turkish people.
The leaders agreed to continue working closely together to address shared challenges.