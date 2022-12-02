PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 2 December 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier today.

The leaders welcomed the strong partnership and growing economic relationship between the United Kingdom and Türkiye and committed to continue unlocking trade barriers to boost investment and collaboration.

They discussed the situation in Ukraine and the escalating and brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Prime Minister shared his reflections from his recent visit to Kyiv, and they agreed on the importance of maintaining support for Ukrainians as they face a harsh winter ahead.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences for the recent abhorrent terrorist attacks in Türkiye and stressed the UK’s commitment to upholding regional security as bilateral and NATO partners. He reiterated the UK’s backing for the rapid accession of Finland and Sweden to the Alliance, and welcomed Türkiye’s support for the accession plan agreed at the Madrid NATO summit.