PM call with President Erdoğan of Turkey: 8 March 2021

The Prime Minster spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon.

They discussed the importance of the UK-Turkey relationship and ways to deepen that relationship across trade, the links between our people and defence – particularly recognising the UK and Turkey’s status as NATO allies.

On trade, both leaders welcomed the agreement of the UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement in December and agreed that it should form the basis of further trade and investment between our countries.

The Prime Minister and President Erdogan discussed the upcoming UN Cyprus talks. The Prime Minister emphasised that the UK continues to be a strong supporter of a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

The leaders also talked about the situation in Libya. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreement and reducing tensions in the country.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences following the deaths of thirteen Turkish citizens in northern Iraq and condemned killings by PKK terrorists. The Prime Minister and President Erdogan agreed on the importance of the UN Security Council Resolution facilitating cross-border humanitarian access from Turkey to north west Syria being renewed.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of ambition in tackling the fight against climate change and the leaders looked forward to continuing cooperation ahead of COP26 in November.