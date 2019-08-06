Press release

PM call with President Erdogan of Turkey: 31 July 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
The leaders agreed to work together to build on the close relationship between our two countries. They discussed the importance of bilateral co-operation on counterterrorism and ways in which we might strengthen our bilateral trading ties.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s role in providing a home to so many refugees who have fled the conflict in Syria.

The leaders ended by looking forward to seeing each other again at the earliest opportunity.

