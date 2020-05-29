PM call with President Erdoğan of Turkey: 29 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this evening.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of working together internationally to deal with and defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

They discussed the importance of the UK and Turkey’s economic and trade relationship, and their shared goal to build on it in the future.

They also agreed to keep working together on important regional and geopolitical issues, including the crises in Libya and Syria.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Erdoğan to attend the UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit on 4 June, which aims to raise vital funds to save the lives of millions of children around the world.