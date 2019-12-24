PM call with President Erdogan: 24 December 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey who congratulated him on his success in the election.

They committed to continue to work together as NATO allies to build on the important relationship between the UK and Turkey, in areas such as trade and investment, security and defence and counterterrorism.

The leaders also discussed regional issues. On Libya, they agreed on the need for a Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the UN and supported by the Berlin Format.

On Syria, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of a UN needs assessment as the basis for getting aid to those who need it - as agreed in London earlier this month.