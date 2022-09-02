PM call with President Erdoğan: 2 September 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon.

They welcomed increased UK-Türkiye trade and hoped to expand our existing free trade agreement to build on the growing economic momentum. The leaders also discussed exciting new opportunities to increase collaboration in defence technology and nuclear power.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Erdoğan on Türkiye’s indispensable global leadership, most recently in helping to end Russia’s grain blockade in Ukraine.

He emphasised the importance of continuing to support Ukraine against an unprovoked invasion, including by maintaining strong economic sanctions on Russia.

The leaders wished each other the best for the future and agreed that the relationship between the United Kingdom and Türkiye would continue to go from strength to strength.