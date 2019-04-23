PM call with President-elect of Ukraine: 23 April 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to the President-elect of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, today to congratulate him on his success in the Presidential elections.

She assured President-elect Zelenskiy of the UK’s support for his upcoming Presidency and Ukraine’s democratic future, and our willingness to continue and increase our already deep partnership across a range of areas.

The Prime Minister reiterated support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and our desire to expand our already significant defence and security cooperation. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of our two countries working together alongside the international community to deter Russian aggression.